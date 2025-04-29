Bestselling Novelist Found Shot Dead On Houseboat

Authorities say Alexandra Fröhlich, age 58, was likely shot between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, April 22, in Hamburg, Germany, according to the Guardian and German broadcaster NDR.

She was found by her son, according to police.

Authorities have not shared additional information but are urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity near Fröhlich’s cherry-colored houseboat in Holzhafen to come forward.

The boat is situated along the Elbe River in the eastern district of Moorfleet.

Meanwhile, divers are searching the river for a potential murder weapon.

Fröhlich wrote such renowned books as Death is Certain in 2016 and Skeletons in the Closet in 2019). Both were published by Penguin Random House.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.