Best Viewing Chances Coming In 'Parade Of Planets': Here's When To Keep Eye On Sky

This rare phenomenon, nicknamed the "Parade of Planets," offers a unique opportunity for viewers to observe multiple planets in the night sky.

What to Expect

Shortly after sunset through mid-February, the six planets -- Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Venus -- will align across the night sky.

"Venus, Saturn and Neptune will be bunched together low in the southwestern sky, while Mars, with its distinct reddish hue, Jupiter and Uranus will glow higher in the southern sky," according to AccuWeather.

Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, and Venus will be visible to the naked eye or with binoculars. To see Neptune and Uranus, though, you'll need a telescope.

Why This Event Stands Out

This alignment is particularly significant due to the brightness and positioning of the planets, creating a stunning visual effect.

Venus and Jupiter will be especially luminous, drawing attention even from casual observers.

Such alignments are rare, with the next comparable event not expected until 2040.

Visualizing the Alignment

To help visualize the event, note that Venus will appear closest to the horizon, with Jupiter and Saturn forming a striking diagonal line. Mars will be higher in the sky, with Uranus and Neptune requiring the additional equipment to see.

Tips for Viewing

For optimal viewing, find a dark location with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.

The alignment will be visible from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time, with the best viewing starting Saturday, Jan. 25 (see the image above) and lasting for several weeks.

The show will get even better as the calendar flips to February as another celestial object -- as the crescent moon -- glows between Venus and Uranus, according to AccuWeather.

Enhance your experience by using stargazing apps like Star Walk or SkySafari to locate the planets in real time. Binoculars can provide a closer look at Uranus and Neptune.

Check weather forecasts to ensure clear skies in your area, as this event is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

