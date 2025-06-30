Best Pizza In America Is Made By Two Jersey Guys, New Rankings Say: Here's Where To Try It

Dan Richer, of Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City, and Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana in Manhattan, have both landed spots on the Best Pizza Selection 2025, an international ranking of the world’s top pizzerias by TheBestChefPizza.com.

Una Pizza Napoletana came in at No. 17, the highest-ranking U.S. spot on the list. Razza followed close behind at No. 22, marking its third consecutive year among the global elite.

That makes both top-ranking American pizzerias helmed by Jersey-born chefs — one in Hudson County, the other just across the river in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Now in its third year, the awards were announced at a ceremony in Milan, Italy, on June 25. More than 500 journalists, pizza makers, and culinary insiders gathered to celebrate the world’s best pies.

Jersey Roots, Global Reach

Dan Richer, born in Matawan, skipped his Rutgers graduation to fly to Italy and immerse himself in traditional cooking. He opened his first pizzeria in Maplewood in 2007, then launched Razza on Grove Street in Jersey City, where he mills his own flour, grows yeast, and even churns his own butter. His pizzeria is the only one in the U.S. to receive a three-star review from The New York Times.

Anthony Mangieri, born and raised in New Jersey, opened a bread bakery in Red Bank at age 22, then launched Una Pizza Napoletana in Point Pleasant Beach in 1996. His Neapolitan obsession led him to relocate the pizzeria to Manhattan, then San Francisco, before returning to NYC in 2018. His one and only location now lives in the Lower East Side, where his pies continue to draw acclaim from The New York Times, The New Yorker, and pizza obsessives around the world.

Mangieri also opened a New Jersey location briefly in Atlantic Highlands in 2020 and recently launched Genio Della Pizza, a frozen line meant to raise the bar on store-bought pies.

🇮🇹 The World’s Top 5 Pizzerias

Francesco Martucci, I Masanielli – Caserta, Italy

Franco Pepe, Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy

Gabriele Bonci, Pizzarium – Rome, Italy

Roberto Davanzo, Bob Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone, Italy

Simone Padoan, I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy

With their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and a Jersey-born obsession for perfection, both Richer and Mangieri have proven that world-class pizza doesn’t just come from Italy — it comes from New Jersey, too.

