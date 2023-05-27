Best Ice Cream Shops Across North Jersey

What better way to ward off the heat than with a delicious dish of soft serve or a creamy, custardy cone loaded with your favorite toppings?
Here’s a list of the most popular ice cream shops across North Jersey, meticulously curated according to the highest-rated shops on user review sites.
Holsten’s, Bloomfield
Van Dyk’s, Ridgewood
Milk Sugar Love, Jersey City
Cranberry Junction, Hackensack
Ice Cream On Grand, Englewood
Ernie’s, Mahwah
Cake and Cone, East Rutherford
Francy’s Artisanal Ice Cream, Bergenfield
il laboratorio del gelato, Hoboken and Montclair
Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood
Applegate Farm, Montclair
Falls Creamery, Little Falls
Denville Dairy, Denville
Randy’s Homemade Ice Cream, Pompton Lakes
Mackey’s Orchard, Belvidere
Beenie’s Ice Cream, Morristown
Dover Dairy Maid, Dover
Das’ Creamery, Budd Lake
Polar Cub Ice Cream, Whitehouse Station
This list was made according to the highest-rated shops on user review sites. If you feel we missed one, please email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.
