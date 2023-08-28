Best Colleges In NJ: Website Releases 2024 Rankings

Just in time for the 2023-24 school year, Niche.com has released its list of best colleges in New Jersey.
In fact, several universities in the Garden State also made the popular ranking site's list of best colleges in America — with Princeton coming in at No. 5 (click here to read up on how the list was compiled).
The top 10 universities in New Jersey according to Niche are:
- No. 1. Princeton University
- No. 2. Rutgers University New Brunswick, Piscataway
- No. 3. Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken
- No. 4. The College of New Jersey, Ewing
- No. 5. Rutgers University, Newark
- No. 6. New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark
- No. 7. Seton Hall University, South Orange
- No. 8. Rutgers University, Camden
- No. 9. Montclair State University
- No. 10. Rowan University, Glassboro
Click here for Niche's full list of best colleges in NJ for 2024.
