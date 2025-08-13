Bergenfield Man Tosses Loaded Glock During Hackensack Tire Slashing: Cops

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, Officer Wanda Rivera responded to Linden Street and Anderson Street for a report of a person who had punctured the tires of a vehicle during a dispute, Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista said.

Rivera met with the complainant, who identified the suspect as Simeon Barnes, a 48-year-old phone technician, the chief said. A short time later, Barnes was seen again by the complainant, who approached him, Antista said. Both men fled into an alleyway.

Rivera approached Barnes, who “disregarded Officer Rivera’s commands, and a struggle ensued,” Antista said. During the struggle, Barnes “reached into his waistband and discarded a loaded Glock firearm with an extended magazine,” Antista said. Detectives DeBonis and Sgt. Seretis arrived moments later, and Barnes was taken into custody without further incident.

Barnes was charged with obstruction, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a firearm without a permit, hindering apprehension, possession of hollow point bullets, and possession of a large capacity magazine. He was taken to the Bergen County Jail on a complaint warrant.

Hackensack police urge anyone with information about a crime to contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota at 844-466-6789 or www.bergencrimestoppers.org. Tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.