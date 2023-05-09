Bergenfield Man, 20, Charged With Firing Toy Gun Water Pellets At Englewood Pedestrians

Jason Suarez was identified as the person responsible for firing the water beads from the paintball-type toy gun, which struck the pedestrians as they crossed East Palisade Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, police said.

Suarez then sped off in a 2019 Honda Accord, they said.

Police had him in custody by 11 a.m. the next morning, Chief Thomas Greeley said.

They issued him two summonses for aggravated assault, as well as one for weapons possession, and released him, the chief said.

Gel blasters, which are used in paintball-type games, are similar to airsoft guns but not as powerful.

They're not necessarily lethal or even dangerous -- unless, of course, someone is struck in the eye, ear, nose or throat.

Most of the injuries reported from gel blasters have involved children who weren't wearing goggles or other protective eye gear.

A very real danger, authorities say, is in someone in law enforcement mistaking one for a genuine gun. That's why New Jersey is one of the states that prohibits the sale of toy guns and imitation firearms that look real.

Civilians initially suggested that Sunday's incident in Englewood may have been a bias crime. Greeley, however, said: "It does not appear the victims were targeted."

"We must commend the quick actions of the victims and witnesses who reported the incident," the chief added. "The detailed information they provided was crucial...in the identification of [Suarez]."

