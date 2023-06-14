Bergenfield Magician Appearing On 'America's Got Talent'

Maureen Langan, a comedian from Lake Hiawatha, and Anna Deguzman, a magician from Bergenfield, are both set to appear on the Tuesday, June 20 episode of the hit NBC show.

Langan, an award-winning broadcaster, has worked with big names in entertainment and is a TEDx Talk speaker. Deguzman has performed on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "Australia's Got Talent," and has made appearances on MTV, Disney, and ESPN.

Executive AGT producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside global fashion icon Heidi Klum, renowned comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.

Tune into NBC on Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. to watch.

