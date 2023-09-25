Bergen Sheriff's Officer Helping Motorist On Route 4 Nearly Struck By OD'ing Driver

Christopher A. Hanna, a 42-year-old Parlin resident with an extensive criminal record, was headed west on the highway in a 2008 Infiniti G35 when the crash occurred near Madison Avenue in Teaneck shortly before 3 p.m. Sept. 20, local police records show.

The sheriff's officer told Teaneck police she was out of her 2021 Ford Explorer with its lights on when she spotted the Infiniti swerving in and out of all three lanes of travel as it approached.

The Explorer sideswiped her cruiser, township police reported.

Hanna was taken to Holy Name Medical Center with injuries that responders didn't consider life-threatening.

Neither the sheriff's officer nor the stranded motorist whom she was assisting were hurt, according to township police, who are investigating the incident.

Hanna has a criminal record that includes several separate arrests for drug possession and distribution.

He also was involved with a Bergen County father and son who were convicted in both state and federal court for a pair of multi-million investment scams.

George Bussanich Sr., 64, of Park Ridge, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, then was paroled in July 2022 after serving nearly 2½ state Department of Corrections records show.

The elder Bussanich then served five months in federal prison before being released.

George Bussanich Jr., 43, of Saddle River, was sentenced to eight years in state prison and was paroled in September 2021 after serving 20 months, the records show.

Both Bussaniches also were convicted in federal court.

Hanna pleaded guilty to money laundering. It wasn't immediately clear if he ended up serving any time.

