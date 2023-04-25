Overcast 55°

Bergen Girl Bitten By Dog Undergoes Surgery, Sees Community Support

A family in Upper Saddle River needs all the help they can get after their 3-year-old daughter was severely injured after being bitten by a dog — and their neighbors are rising to the occasion. 

Three-year-old Willow was severely injured after being bitten by her dog. Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

On Friday, April 21, Willow Galasso was playing with her family dog when he became startled and bit her face, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

She was taken to Valley Hospital and then transferred to Hackensack University Medical Center's trauma center because of the severity of her injuries, according to the campaign set up by Diana Reinkraut, a friend of the family.

Willow underwent emergency plastic surgery and suffered deep lacerations to her face. She also suffered severe injuries to her mouth and will be forced to undergo additional surgeries, as well as physical therapy, Reinkraut said. 

A meal train will also be created to help the Galasso family, Reinkraut said. 

As of Tuesday, April 25, more than $21,000 had been raised on the campaign. Click here to donate.

