Bergen Engineer Flunked Out Of Rutgers In 1957; At 85, He Graduates As Oldest Student Ever

The Garfield resident will earn a master’s degree in engineering this week, becoming Rutgers’ oldest graduate in school history, the university said.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment at my age,” Maniscalco said.

Maniscalco originally enrolled at Rutgers to study mechanical engineering, but flunked out after one semester. He got an A in calculus and a B in physics, but failed engineering drawing.

“Of all things, engineering drawing! And I became a design engineer,” he said.

From there, Maniscalco launched a decades-long career in the aerospace and defense industries. He worked at Bendix Corporation on the unmanned Saturn rocket for the Apollo missions, and later at Kearfott Guidance and Navigation Corp., where he helped develop navigation systems for the Space Shuttle.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from NYU in 1967, a master’s from NJIT in 1980, and a doctorate in 1993. He worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 30 years and retired in 2019.

Not one to slow down, Maniscalco enrolled again at Rutgers as a “special student.” He took remote classes, one per semester. “I kept taking more courses,” he said.

This time, he stuck with it, motivated by something deeper.

“When I get this degree, it’s some closure because my father sent me to Rutgers to get a degree in mechanical engineering, which I was never able to achieve,” he said. “I’m back where I started.”

When Maniscalco walks across the stage at the School of Engineering convocation on Friday, May 16, he won’t be alone in spirit.

“Rutgers has held a special place in my heart because my father, Joseph, always wanted to see me earn a degree from there,” he said.

Though he never married or had children, Maniscalco says he remains close to the Long Island house his grandfather built in 1948, where his love for building began.

His longtime professor and advisor, Stephen Tse, called Maniscalco “an active and capable student” who “genuinely enjoys doing engineering.”

“Each time I interact with Tom, it puts my life in perspective,” Tse said. “I learned from Tom that you will always be your father’s son and forever try to live up to his hopes and dreams for you.”

