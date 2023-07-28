Bergen Drug Dealer Found With Cocaine, Pills, Stolen Firearm At Secaucus Motel: PD

Police initially saw Ridgefield's Anthony Cuccia sell a 24-year-old Maywood resident 10 Oxycodone Pills, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Officers investigated further and arrested 26-year-old Cuccia, after searching his room at the Red Roof Inn, Miller said.

Cuccia had cocaine, 75 Xanax pills, 15 Oxycodone pills, 90 Adderall pills, Suboxone, Cyclobenzaprine, $1,400 in cash, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun stolen from Massachusetts in 2022, Miller said.

Cuccia was charged with numerous counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and also hit with charges for possessing a stolen handgun, Miller said. He was remanded to Hudson County Jail, Miller said.

