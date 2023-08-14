Bergen Couple Seriously Burned By Tiki Torch Filled With Rubbing Alcohol, Airlifted To Barnabas

River Vale police rendered medical aid to the 54-year-old woman and 52-year-old man after receiving the call from Collignon Way at 10:44 p.m. Aug. 13, Lt. Josh Wisse said.

The man told police that he used rubbing alcohol to light the torches and not the standard torch fluid, the lieutenant said.

A Hackensack University Medical Center Advanced Life Support unit rendered aid before Old Tappan Basic Life Support and Holy Name Basic Life Support ambulances took both victims to a landing zone, Wisse said.

They were then airlifted to the hospital, he said.

