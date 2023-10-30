Bergen County's Newest Diner Sets Opening Date

Country MKT Dinner, which is offering farm to table dining, will be opening in Closter.

It appears to be replacing the shuttered Valley Diner, which occupied the space for more than 25 years.

A grand opening is set for Sunday, Nov. 19.

While the restaurant has not shared a menu yet, they are promising to deliver the usual diner staples like burgers and eggs. MKT Diner will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Country MKT Diner, 267 Closter Dock Road, Closter.

