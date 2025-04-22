Bergen County's Liv Morgan Regains WWE Tag Titles One Night After WrestleMania

Morgan, a Bergen County native, and Raquel Rodriguez regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW, a day after they lost them to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyrie at WrestleMania 41.

The back-and-forth match ended in controversy as following Morgan and Rodriguez’s victory, Lynch shocked wrestling fans by turning on Valkyrie, giving her a brutal beatdown.

Morgan, real name Gianna Daddio and a native of Elmwood Park, is now a four-time tag team champion. Her on-screen boyfriend, “Dirty” Dominick Mysterio is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion. At the Slammy Awards on Sunday, Morgan and Mysterio were awarded Best Villain of the Year and Morgan won Female Superstar of the Year.

The 30-year-old grew up a huge WWE fan. In the backyard of her home in Elmwood Park, Morgan and her four brothers built a makeshift ring and held their own wrestling matches, she told WWE.com in an interview. In 2014, she was discovered by WWE at Joe DeFranco's Gym in Wyckoff.

