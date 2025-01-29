Bergen County's Hottest New Restaurants: Ramen, Soul Food, And Everything In Between

Five brand-new spots to satisfy your cravings have opened in the area.

Whether you’re slurping noodles, biting into a stuffed paratha, or indulging in soulful comfort food, there’s something for everyone to love.

Ramen Factory — Old Tappan

Calling all noodle lovers! Ramen Factory at 216 Old Tappan Rd is serving up ramen bowls, rice dishes, and snacks like crispy Japanese fried chicken, gyoza, and pork buns. It's the perfect cozy escape for a flavor-packed meal.

Halal Boys — Hasbrouck Heights

Halal Boys just brought the heat to 280 Terrace Ave with authentic Afghan eats. Think juicy kababs, loaded platters, and gyros that hit the spot. This one’s a must-try for Middle Eastern food fans!

JINYA Ramen Bar — Hackensack (Coming Soon)

Ramen lovers, rejoice! JINYA Ramen Bar is coming to The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack. Known for its rich broths simmered for 20+ hours and authentic Japanese small plates, this spot is sure to become a go-to. Plus, a full bar means you can pair your noodles with a craft cocktail.

Parathas & Platters — Englewood (Teased Location)

The Hackensack spot is teasing a new location in Englewood! Parathas & Platters serves up Halal rice platters and parathas—those stuffed flatbreads that you can eat plain or filled with meats and veggies. They’ve got Indian and Pakistani classics, plus burgers and chicken tenders for a fun twist. Owners have two other restaurants in Clifton and New York.

Life After, Restaurant and Lounge — Edgewater

Edgewater’s newest dining destination is opening its doors on Feb. 14 and 15 at 190 River Road. Life After combines Southern, Spanish, and Caribbean flavors into soulful dishes that tell a story with every bite, according to a description on the website. Expect nostalgic vibes, a rhythmic soundtrack, and food that sparks connections.

The Filling Station, Burger Works — Westwood

Coming in March, this brand-new burger spot is New Jersey's first for The Filling Station, which has two locations in Rockland County. The Jersey digs will be owned by Old Tappan native Jake Braet. TFS Burger Works says its burgers are all-natural, and fries are fresh-cut.

