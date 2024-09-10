Bergen County's Chloe Troast Not Invited Back To 'SNL,' She Says

The Ho-Ho-Kus native announced on her Instagram she is leaving the show after one season. Troast's departure was initially reported by Deadline.

"Unfortunately, I was not asked back to SNL this season," Troast wrote. "I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn't in the cards. I wanna thank everyone who supported me. I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love. Onwards and upwards."

Troast received some support from some famous faces.

"Lifelong fan here along for the ride," Chance the Rapper commented.

"You’re a genius and a star and the people love you," Molly Kearney, who also announced their departure from "SNL" said.

"Still in the club. Can’t wait to see where you go," former "SNL" castmember Ana Gasteyer said.

Troast's sole season included being roasted by her mom, Joanie, on a Mother's Day episode of the show and going viral on TikTok responding to a video complaining there were no hot women on the show.

Other former one-season "Saturday Night Live" cast members include Robert Downey, Jr., Jenny Slate, Michaela Watkins, Martin Short, Billy Crystal, Joan Cusack and Noel Wells.

