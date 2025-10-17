Bergen County Zip Code Ranked Among Wealthiest In US: See Which One

PropertyShark released its 2025 list of the nation's 100 priciest zip codes on Thursday, Oct. 9. The report, which ranked zip codes by median home sale prices, showed the Northeast's weakest luxury showing in a decade.

New York had 15 zip codes in the top 100, Connecticut reached a record seven, and Massachusetts slipped with only four. New Jersey had six, while Maryland had one.

The ritzy Hamptons dominated New York's rankings, led by Sagaponack in third place and Water Mill at No. 5. Other Long Island standouts included Wainscott (No. 12), Amagansett (No. 36), Old Westbury (No. 40), Fishers Island (No. 85), and Sag Harbor (No. 90).

In New York City, TriBeCa came in 20th place with a $3.7 million median, followed by the Financial District (No. 29) and NoHo/SoHo (No. 52). The Westchester County city of Rye finished in 92nd place, posting a median of $2.16 million.

Connecticut's surge was led by Greenwich, which tied Los Angeles as the nation's second-most-expensive city. All four of Greenwich's residential zip codes were ranked, including Riverside (No. 43), Old Greenwich (No. 50), Backcountry Greenwich (No. 58), and Central Greenwich (No. 83).

Other Fairfield County communities cracked the top 100, like Darien (No. 73), New Canaan (No. 96), and Norwalk (No. 98).

Massachusetts continued to decline, with Boston's 02199 zip code in the Back Bay section falling to a $2.57 million median sale price, its lowest in a decade. Three other Bay State communities made the top 100: Nantucket (No. 63), the Martha's Vineyard town of Chilmark (No. 64), and Weston (No. 72).

New Jersey remained strong, with the Bergen County borough of Alpine tying Beverly Hills, California, in 13th place. Alpine has a median of $4.35 million, a 31% annual increase.

Four Jersey Shore zip codes made the top 100, including Deal (No. 22), Stone Harbor (No. 57), Avalon (No. 75), and Allenhurst (No. 93). The Essex County commuter suburb of Short Hills finished in 69th place.

In Maryland, Gibson Island at No. 32 was the state's only top 100 zip code. The gated community sits on the Chesapeake Bay's western shore between Annapolis and Baltimore.

Here are the Northeast zip codes to crack PropertyShark's top 100, along with their median home sale prices:

Connecticut

43. Riverside (06878) – $2.75 million

50. Old Greenwich (06870) – $2.65 million

58. Greenwich (06831) – $2.54 million

73. Darien (06820) – $2.36 million

83. Greenwich (06830) – $2.22 million

96. New Canaan (06840) – $2.09 million

98. Norwalk (06853) – $2.06 million

Maryland

32. Gibson Island (21056) – $3.15 million

Massachusetts

54. Boston (02199) – $2.57 million

63. Nantucket (02554) – $2.50 million

64. Chilmark (02535) – $2.48 million

72. Weston (02493) – $2.39 million

New Hampshire

50. New Castle (03854) – $2.65 million

New Jersey

13. Alpine (07620) – $4.35 million

22. Deal (07723) – $3.55 million

57. Stone Harbor (08247) – $2.55 million

69. Short Hills (07078) – $2.42 million

75. Avalon (08202) – $2.36 million

93. Allenhurst (07711) – $2.15 million

New York

3. Sagaponack (11962) – $5.93 million

5. Water Mill (11976) – $5.50 million

12. Wainscott (11975) – $4.50 million

20. TriBeCa, NYC (10013) – $3.70 million

29. Financial District, NYC (10007) – $3.19 million

36. Amagansett (11930) – $2.99 million

39. Bridgehampton (11932) – $2.88 million

40. Old Westbury (11568) – $2.86 million

46. Quogue (11959) – $2.72 million

52. NoHo/SoHo, NYC (10012) – $2.60 million

85. Fishers Island (06390) – $2.21 million

90. Sag Harbor (11963) – $2.18 million

91. Southampton (11968) – $2.18 million

92. Rye (10580) – $2.16 million

