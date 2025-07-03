Bergen County Verizon Manager Accessed Customer's Private Data, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 24, when a woman went to a Verizon store in Mahwah to purchase a new phone, the Mahwah Police Department said in a press release.

She reported that employees transferred data from her old phone to her new one. After she left the store, she noticed a locked note containing sensitive personal and financial information was open on the screen of her old phone, which had been returned to her.

Soon after, she began receiving emails about fraudulent reviews being posted using her account. She later discovered her old phone had been accessed and deleted, the department said.

Detective Christopher Fasulo investigated the report and identified the suspect as store manager Alexander Khoury, a 31-year-old man from Union City.

Khoury was charged with computer criminal activity, a third-degree crime, for accessing the devices in that capacity, police said.

He was released on a summons pending a Superior Court hearing.

The Mahwah Police Department is asking anyone who may have had a similar experience to contact Detective Christopher Fasulo at (201) 831-2022.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.