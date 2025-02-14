Bergen County Truck Driver Charged In Pedestrian's Fatal North Bergen Pin: Prosecutor

Around 6 a.m., police responded to a pedestrian struck at Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street and found Nestor Naira-Ojeda, a 52-year-old North Bergen resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pinned against a guardrail, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez and authorities said.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the scene, Suarez said.

An investigation by North Bergen police revealed a second vehicle, a box truck driven by Maximo Rodriguez, had been involved in the crash but did not remain at the scene, Suarez said.

Rodriguez was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, Suarez said.

