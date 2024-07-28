Bergen County Teen Bounces Back: Watch Hezly Rivera's Beam, Bars Routines At Paris Olympics

That's what Bergen County native Hezly Rivera captioned an Instagram post showing stills from her beam and bars routine at the Paris Olympics Sunday, July 28.

Rivera, 16, is the youngest American athlete competing in Paris, and got off to a rather wobbly start in the qualifiers on beam. See videos below.

The Oradell native scored a 12.633 on beam — nearly two full points lower than her score at the trials last month. Her uneven bars routine was near-perfect though: She scored 13.900.

Team USA notched an overall 172.296.

