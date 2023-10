The Westwood institution open for more than 50 years, which closed after being sold over the summer when the original owners decided to retire, has reopened at 20 Washington Ave.

The new owners are calling it The Tavern at Iron Horse, the new owners announced on Facebook three months after the sale.

While a menu has not been provided, the restaurant promises "exceptional food, exciting cocktails and quality service."

