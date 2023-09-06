Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Says Sayonara After Year In Business

The Japanese restaurant, which opened on Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee in May 2022, announced on its Instagram page that it will be closing this week. The final service will be on Saturday, Sept. 9.

"To all of our guests, we thank you so much for your support and love over the last year," the restaurant wrote. "We would not have made it this far without your patronage. We are sorry to our regulars that this news is so sudden."

Commenters on social media said how much they would miss the restaurant.

"Such a lovely restaurant and addition to the neighborhood," said one commenter. "Wishing you all much success in your new adventure! You will be missed!"

"Oh no," said another commenter. "So sad to see you go! We would love to see what you all do next!

