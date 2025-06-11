Bergen County Spa Owner Suspended For Performing Unlicensed Medical Procedures, State Says

Ana C. Velazco, of Fair Lawn, owner of Fabsilhouette — also known as Medical Massage Network — was sanctioned by the State Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy and the State Board of Medical Examiners for allegedly practicing medicine without a license, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced on Wednesday, June 11.

Click here to see Fabsilhouette's Instagram showing some procedures. ** Warning: Footage contains material that some may find graphic and mild nudity. **

The procedures included suture removal, fluid drainage on post-surgery clients, Mesolipo fat-dissolving injections, and microneedling — all of which are considered medical services and require a licensed physician, the state said.

Velazco admitted she had no formal medical training, the Division said.

Investigators launched a probe into Fabsilhouette in March 2023, during which they found syringes, needle tips, topical anesthetics, and hazardous medical waste inside the exam rooms, officials said.

FabSilhouette describes itself as specializing in “Medical Massage” and non-invasive body sculpting designed to “optimize your recovery journey while accentuating your natural contours.” The business offered a range of detox and self-care treatments, including wood therapy, ultrasonic cavitation, radiofrequency, red light therapy, and lymphatic drainage sessions targeting the face and body.

To resolve the allegations, Velazco agreed to a Final Consent Order filed on May 30, 2025. Her license has been suspended for five years effective immediately. She is permanently banned from owning, operating, or managing a massage therapy business, and from practicing solo. If her license is ever reinstated, she may only work under supervision.

Velazco was also fined $15,000 by the Board of Medical Examiners for unlicensed medical practice.

The case was investigated by the Division’s Enforcement Bureau and handled by Deputy Attorney General Michelle Mikelberg under Section Chief Doreen Hafner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.