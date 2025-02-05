NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Ahead Of Dangerous Winter Storm

As of 7:50 p.m., the following schools in North Jersey announced delayed openings or closures:

BERGEN (closed):

Glen Rock

Mahwah

Oakland

Ridgewood

Wyckoff

BERGEN (delayed):

Bogota

Closter

Cresskill

Demarest

Dumont

East Rutherford

Edgewater

Elmwood Park

Englewood Cliffs

Englewood

Fair Lawn

Hackensack

Harrington Park

Hasbrouck Heights

Haworth

Ho-Ho-Kus

Little Ferry

Maywood

Moonachie

Northvale

Old Tappan

Oradell

Park Ridge

Pascack Valley Regional

Ramsey

Ridgefield Park

River Edge

River Vale

Rutherford

Saddle Brook

Tenafly

Waldwick

MORRIS (closed)

Dover

Mine Hill

Montville

Morris

Mount Olive

MORRIS (delayed)

Harding

Kinnelon

Madison

Netcong

PASSAIC (closed)

Haledon

Hawthorne

Manchester Regional High School

Ringwood

Wanaque

West Milford

PASSAIC (delayed)

Bloomingdale

Clifton

Little Falls

North Haledon

Passaic

Passaic County Vocational

Wayne

SUSSEX:

Andover (closed)

Hopatcong (closed)

Lenape Valley (delayed)

Newton (closed)

Sussex-Wantage (closed)

Vernon (closed)

Snow will begin falling late Wednesday evening, moving in from the south and spreading north overnight, according to forecasters. As temperatures rise, the snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain before turning to all rain by late morning or early afternoon.

"Freezing rain is looking to be the bigger concern," meteorologists said, warning that icy roads and sidewalks could create dangerous conditions for drivers and pedestrians during the Thursday morning commute.

The active weather pattern will continue through the weekend, with another wintry system possible Saturday night into Sunday and a second storm expected next Tuesday into Wednesday, the NWS said.

