Bergen County Road Rage Attack: NJ Turnpike Shooting Probed By State Police

Troopers from Troop “D” Newark Station responded around 11:41 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident and aggravated assault on the northbound side of the Turnpike at milepost 121.2 in Leonia, Bergen County, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white Acura TL with New York license plates was rear-ended by another vehicle in standstill traffic.

Two suspected Black males got out of the striking vehicle armed with a handgun, police said.

The men assaulted the two Hispanic males inside the Acura and fired at least one round at the car, according to investigators. The suspects then re-entered their vehicle and fled north before troopers arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or the events before or after, is asked to contact the NJSP Troop “D” Newark Station Criminal Investigation Office at 732-441-4500 ext. 1401.

