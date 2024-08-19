Bergen County Restaurant Openings: What's Here, What's Coming

No matter what your hankering, there's a good chance you can find the food you're looking for in Bergen County.

Several new restaurants have opened this summer, with more on the way.

Here's a rundown:

Bullhorns Burger Grill, 91 Route 17 south, Liberty Commons, East Rutherford, now open

Butterfish, 15 Franklin Pl., Rutherford: "Michelin-worthy" sushi, coming soon

Dodona Cafe, 529 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park: Albanian restaurant now open.

Domoto by Domo, 570 Piermont Road, Closter: Sister restaurant of DOMODOMO, high-end Japanese food specializing in Katsu and rolls, expected to open in September

Essence Of Kesar, 34 East Palisade Ave., Englewood: Indian BYOB, now open

Miss Madeleine, 35 Washington St., Tenafly: Authentic French bakery with a New York City location

Olive Tree, 39 Union Ave., Cresskill: Mediterranean, now open

Schmackary’s, 41 W. Palisade Ave., Englewood: Popular NYC cookie spot opening Thursday, Aug. 22.

