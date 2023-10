The Crow's Nest, which opened in July 1991, is closing its doors, an employee confirmed on Facebook. The restaurant, run by the Hajiyerou family will have its last day is Tuesday, Oct. 24.

"So sad," one commenter on Facebook said. "Great memories made there."

"That's terrible," another commenter said. "Such a great spot for so so long."

The Crow's Nest was known for its live music and roast beef sandwich.

