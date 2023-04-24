Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Builds Healthier Minds, Bodies With 6-Week Wellness Program

It's 4:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, they all should be at work.

Instead, here the law enforcement agents find themselves, waiting for their spinning instructor for the afternoon, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti, to start the ride.

It's an unusual place for the detectives to be all at once on a Tuesday afternoon, but had decided to take the class together in participation of the BCPO's Six Weeks of Wellness Program.

The program has been adopted by prosecutors offices across New Jersey, but is in its first year in Bergen County (and in its third week).

During the six weeks, BCPO members are encouraged to attend cancer screenings, mindfulness classes, participate in step challenges, tune into virtual bootcamp or bodyweight classes on the BCPO YouTube channel, attend spin and yoga classes — and more.

It's all in an effort to preserve the minds and bodies of those who see some of the most horrific things in Bergen County.

"Police and anyone associated with law enforcement deals with so much vicarious trauma and are exposed to so many things that we beg them not to take home," Love said.

"Anyone from clerical people or detectives in the digital forensic lab, are given arenas to exercise good behavior, and the more we can open them up to understanding that our office supports these activities, the better we'll be."

Before Guidetti's class, the room felt tense. But song-by-song, the law enforcement officers were loosening up. They were sweating, working, encouraging each other, and some, singing.

By the end, the room was all smiles.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein, the whole idea behind the six-week challenge is to help members create good habits and build a strong support system.

"What we hope is that making the opportunities available creates this culture of support that people will continue to prioritize wellness, and keep those good habits after the six weeks are over," she said.

"We want them to take the time to go to the doctor or walk more. The challenge is that you're trying to get people to change their behavior and do a little bit more than they did before."

Sue Larson, a physical conditioning instructor at the Bergen County Police Academy, will, like Guidetti, be teaching several spin classes for the initiative.

Larson says being able to exercise and exhaust the body is integral in calming the mind.

"Exercise is the best medicine," said Larson, who also teaches stress management and mindfulness at Ramapo College. "By exhausting your mind and stressing your nervous system in that way can help deal with the day-to-day realities of what these BCPO members see.

"Couple that with the mental health programs that they have, and some of the mindfulness and stress reduction work, they're going looking at it from a very sound wellness perspective."

Larson feels the most important thing about the Six Weeks of Wellness Program is that BCPO leadership is demonstrating a level of commitment to employee's health and wellness.

"That will translate into how we as the community benefit from their organization," Larson said. "Having employees that are happy and fit and satisfied are more productive. They enjoy the job and that impacts everybody.

"When you apply that to law enforcement, there are lower risks of incidents, and that increases the safety of the community."

Love stressed that the program wasn't about getting everyone in tip-top shape.

"I think it’s important as an investigative leader to express wholeheartedly I will do anything I can do to support this campaign, and our employees."

