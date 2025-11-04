Bergen County Polling Sites Hit By State-Wide Election Day Bomb Threats: AG

Threats were emailed into certain locations in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties, NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

"Law enforcement officers have responded at each affected polling place, and they have worked swiftly to secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of every voter," Platkin said.

While some polling locations have already reopened to the public, voters were being redirected to a different site at others, the AG said.

"Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election," Platkin said. "Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process."

If you identify any suspicious activity, please report it immediately to law enforcement by calling 911."

