Bergen County Players Win $40K In Lottery In Just 3 Days

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, a $10,000 prize from the “$5,000,000 Fortune” game was sold at Krauszer’s, 184 Godwin Ave. in Midland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

Then, on Friday, Aug. 22, luck struck again in Bergen County. A ticket from the “Big Money Spectacular” game worth $30,000 was sold at Route 4 Petroleum LLC, 70 Route 4 East in Englewood, officials said.

That adds up to $40,000 in lottery winnings across Bergen County in less than a week.

Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets at retailers or on the New Jersey Lottery app — because the next Bergen County winner could already be holding the golden ticket.

