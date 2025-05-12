Bergen County NJ Transit Employee Made $700K Selling Stolen Phones: OAG

Peejay Manila, who had been employed with NJ Transit since December 2019, sold NJ Transit-owned iPhones to cellphone buy-back companies after purchasing them using NJ Transit funds authorized only for official purposes, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

From November 2020 through September 2024, Manila sold 850 phones and other electronic devices to a cellphone trade-in company that allows individuals to ship phones to the company in exchange for payments, Platkin said.

He received more than $700,000 by selling the devices, Platkin said. He was authorized to purchase cellphones on behalf of NJ Transit using agency funds.

According to OpenPayrolls.com, Manila worked as senior director, digital workspace for NJ Transit, earning a salary of $122,134.11.

A majority of the devices he sold to the trade-in company had been purchased by New Jersey Transit from a cellphone provider for use by employees and personnel in connection with their employment, Platkin said.

From November 2024 through April 2025, Manila sold cellphones and other electronic devices to additional buy-back companies and received additional payments, Platkin said.

A search of Manila's apartment, office and vehicle turned up 20 cellphones, 11 of which were in new and unopened, Platkin said. Nine of the phones were wrapped in bubble wrap in a box, which had an address label on it indicating it was about to be sent to a cellphone buy-back company, Platkin said.

Manila is charged with theft and receiving stolen property, Platkin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.