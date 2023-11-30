Bergen County Neighbors Collab On Dazzling 42K Christmas Light Display (Photos)

He has more than 25,000 lights up at his home at 138 Ridge Ave., in Park Ridge.

"I'm really pushing the limits this year," said Kaprielian, who is almost entirely LED. "Christmas is a gift and I like to give back to the community. This is my gift to our neighborhood."

Take a look next door: Kaprielian coordinates lights and music with his next door neighbor, John, at 144 Ridge Ave.

The two began working together to decorate in 2019, when Kaprielian described a "Step Brothers" moment.

"We had this realization we were both Christmas nuts," Kaprielian said. "We just egged each other on to keep pushing it more and more every year.

"It's a real neighborly effort, we help each other out."

Together, they've got about 42,000 lights.

Kaprielian's display features vintage items, with some pieces 60 years old, including from Twinkleton, the beloved holiday display at Willow Run.

Traffic is already starting to pick up around Kaprielian's house.

Kaprielian has wanted to put on a display since he was a kid, when his parents would drive him around Bergen County and see the best light shows and displays.

"Some day, I'll do that," Kaprielian remembers thinking.

Kaprielian begins working on the display a week after Halloween, working a few days a week to get everything up and ready for the holiday season.

Lest you think he only loves Christmas, Kaprielian is also a Halloween fanatic and transforms his home into a haunted house every spooky season.

Kaprielian has fond memories of Christmases growing up, from visiting his grandparents to lying on the ground and looking up at the lights. Kaprielian has a daughter of his own and is excite to start sharing holiday traditions with her.

"We enjoy giving people something to look at that's free to view," Kaprielian said.

And yes, he knows you're wondering about his electric bill. Kaprielian said when the bill comes, it's a little higher than usual but he doesn't mind.

"It doesn’t matter," Kaprielian said. "I do it because I love it. You don't ask how much a gift costs."

The Ridge Avenue display runs nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

