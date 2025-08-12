Bergen County Mom, 40, Dies After 2-Year Cancer Battle, Leaves Behind 2 Young Sons

A devoted wife and mother, McGrath-Baratta found her greatest joy in her husband Gerard and their two sons, Leo, 7, and Luca, 2 ½, according to her obituary on the Becker Funeral Home website. A kid at heart, she loved summers in LBI, planning family activities, and recently made a dream trip to Disney World happen before her passing, her obituary reads. She worked for years as a successful event planner, known for her eye for detail and creativity.

McGrath-Baratta’s cancer journey began more than two years ago when she was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer that had already spread to her liver and lungs, according to a GoFundMe launched by Stefanie Ciavirella in July. She underwent more than 60 chemotherapy treatments, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and various alternative treatments in a relentless effort to spend more time with her family.

In July, doctors told her the disease had entered its terminal phase and chemotherapy would end, the fundraiser says. The campaign — which has raised more than $60,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 12 — will now help cover her sons’ future education.

“She stood in the storm and when the wind did not blow her away, she adjusted her sails,” the GoFundMe reads. “Even in the hardest moments, Kelly carried herself with so much grace and strength. Every decision she made, every ounce of strength she summoned, was for her boys.”

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Hillsdale, followed by a committal at Garden of Memories in the Township of Washington.

Click here to view Kelly's complete obituary and here to view the campaign for her family.

