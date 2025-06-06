Bergen County Man Sexually Assaulted Child: Prosecutor

Palisades Park police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Monday, June 2, regarding an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile in the borough, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Thus began an investigation into Emerson D. Perez Garcia, which found he did sexually assault a juvenile in May, Musella said.

He was arrested on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Musella said. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, and the Palisades Park Police Department, under the direction of Officer-In-Charge Captain George Beck.

Perez Garcia was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

