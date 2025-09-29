Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Fair 77°

SHARE

Man Strangles, Hits Child In Horrifying Bergen County Assault: Cops

A Bergen County man who strangled a child and struck them in the face during an attack last week has been jailed on assault and child abuse charges, authorities said.

Donald Bush

Donald Bush

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Donald L. Bush, 35, of Palisades Park, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and child abuse offenses following the Sept. 21 incident, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

According to the criminal complaint, Bush “did commit aggravated assault … by strangling [the victim] and causing [the victim] temporary loss of the function of any bodily member or organ or temporary loss of any one of the five senses.”

Investigators wrote that Bush “did commit simple assault … specifically by strangling and repeatedly striking [the victim] in the face causing redness and bruising.”

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) first notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about the alleged abuse, Musella said. Bush was charged after an investigation by the prosecutor’s office and Palisades Park police.

He was arrested on Friday, Sept. 26, and lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, NJ.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE