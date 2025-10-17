Bergen County Man, 26, Arrested On Child Porn Charges: Prosecutor

Steven K. Grossman, of Tenafly, was arrested Friday, Oct. 17, following a search of his home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation revealed that Grossman used the internet to view, download, and possess more than 100 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, the prosecutor said.

Grossman was subsequently charged with third-degree possession of child pornography. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

