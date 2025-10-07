Bergen County Lottery Players Win $40K Combined On Lucky Tickets: Here's Where

A $10,000 winning ticket for the Lucky 13 game was sold at Food Mart, located at 430 Market st. in Elmwood Park, according to lottery officials. The ticket was for the Monday, Sept. 29 drawing.

A second player struck gold days later with the Big Money Spectacular game, winning $30,000 on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven #29776, located at 272 Liberty Street in Little Ferry, officials said. The ticket was for the Oct. 4 drawing.

Both retailers will receive bonuses from the New Jersey Lottery for selling the winning tickets, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.