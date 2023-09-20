Bergen County 'Kind Of Chinese, Also Vegan' Restaurant Named One Of Best In America

Fat Choy, a kosher vegan, also "kind of Chinese" restaurant at 52 E Palisade Ave. in Englewood was named one of the best restaurants in America by the New York Times.

Pete Wells raved about the restaurant's Not Quite Beef and Broccoli and the restaurant's vegan take on General Tso's chicken, using battered fried cauliflower in place of chicken.

"Our most expensive entrée is $21," Jon Krieger, who runs the restaurant with Chef Justin Lee said when the restaurant opened last month. "We keep our prices competitive and approachable. The food is amazing, I've been eating it the last two days."

Neither Krieger nor Lee are vegan and Krieger said they built the restaurants for non-vegans who may be skeptical about vegan food.

"They'll find out that it might be really good," Krieger said.

Krieger had previously run restaurants, breweries and gyms, but they were shut down during covid. During the pandemic, Krieger moved to Tenafly and fell in love with the area, opening up The Spring.

"There was a tremendous demographic of people who were from the city or moving in from the city," Krieger said. "They wanted and deserved great quality and beautiful experiences."

Noting the demographics of the area, Krieger said he wanted to open a kosher restaurant while also catering to vegans, who he feels are underserved by restaurants.

"You got a bunch of impossible burger places or super premium restaurants like Eleven Madison Park or Planta," Krieger said. "I haven't found a lot of in-between. We are offer quality non-processed alternative meats in a really beautiful design."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.