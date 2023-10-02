Bergen County Insurance Agent Teamed Up With MSU Police Officer To Defraud Victim: Prosecutor

Michael McFadden, a 54-year-old New Milford resident and insurance agent at Insuranze Associates in Hasbrouck Heights, created false documents claiming Long Valley's Christopher Angst had a workman's compensation coverage policy, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally said.

Angst, 48, is the owner of C&E Professional Painting in Long Valley, and a police officer with the Montclair University Police Department, Carroll and McNally said.

Angst falsely presented his painting business to a client as being insured, and those documents were unknowingly submitted to an insurance carrier by the client, Carroll and McNally said. In exchange for the phony policy, Angst gifted McFadden a gold Police Benevolent Association card, Carroll and McNally said.

Angst and McFadden were charged with insurance fraud in the third degree, tampering with records, and forgery.

