Bergen County HS Sweethearts' Bright Idea Brings Christmas Cheer To Neighbors Fighting Cancer

Every year, the Roxbury family decks their Parkview Drive house out in thousands of Christmas lights, then sets them to music.

And each year, they do it with the same goal: To raise money for a community member fighting cancer.

This year is the family's seventh, and they're doing it for their neighbor, who's been battling esophageal cancer for about a year and a half.

“We started it because one of my son's friends who was on his ice hockey team came down with brain cancer, glioblastoma, and everybody was doing something for him,” said homeowner, Rob Katz, who met his wife, Melissa, at high school in Palisades Park.

“I’m like, what can we do for him?"

That's when Katz came up with his bright idea: Christmas Lights on Parkview Drive.

Finding a recipient each year, unfortunately, is the easy part: "It's very easy to find someone," Katz said.

Last year, the family raised money for a local teacher's daughter. The year before that, they helped a police officer's niece.

Rob estimates his family has raised close to $30,000 for the community in total. And while we're talking numbers, he's got about 40,000 lights.

For Rob, his wife Melissa, and their three kids, Justin, Julia and Amanda, the concept goes beyond charitable donations. It's a cherished family tradition with small tweaks made year after year.

Katz hopes his children will take something from it: “You know, in today's world, it's good to show your kids to give back to your community,” Katz said.

Stop by the Katz's at 56 Parkview Dr., in Roxbury, and set your radio to 107.7. Then, prepare to be amazed.

(And don't forget to look for the donation box below the Katz's mailbox).

