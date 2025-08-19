Bergen County HS Ranked In Top 50 Nationally, Nine NJ Schools Crack Top 100: See Which Ones

The U.S. News & World Report released its annual Best High School Rankings on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The 2025 list evaluated more than 24,000 public high schools nationwide based on test scores, college-level coursework, and graduation rates.

The report highlights schools where students outperformed expectations in math, reading, and science, passed college-level exams, and graduated on time. U.S. News said its goal is to recognize high achievers while helping families make informed education choices.

The top Northeast school was Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, coming in fifth for the national rankings.

"The school offers courses like DNA science, advanced marine biology, automation and robotics, architectural drawing and design, research statistics, and AP calculus," U.S. News said. "TJHSST boasts 15 specialized research labs, ranging from astronomy and astrophysics to oceanography and geophysical systems."

Here are the Northeast schools that cracked the top 100 nationally:

8. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School — Philadelphia

22. Downingtown STEM Academy — Downingtown, PA

25. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College — Jamaica, NY

26. The High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at CCNY — New York City

27. High Technology High School — Lincroft, NJ

33. Stuyvesant High School — New York City

41. Bergen County Academies — Hackensack, NJ

46. Boston Latin School — Boston

47. Staten Island Technical High School — Staten Island, NY

50. Bronx High School of Science — The Bronx, NY

59. Edison Academy Magnet School — Edison, NJ

61. High School of American Studies at Lehman College — The Bronx, NY

62. Open High School — Richmond, VA

67. Brooklyn Latin School — Brooklyn, NY

69. School Without Walls High School — Washington, DC

71. Brooklyn Technical High School — Brooklyn, NY

77. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School — Jersey City, NJ

79. Union County Magnet High School — Scotch Plains, NJ

80. Biotechnology High School — Freehold, NJ

82. Bergen County Technical High School — Teterboro, NJ

87. Charter School of Wilmington — Wilmington, DE

90. Woodbridge Academy Magnet School — Woodbridge, NJ

94. Academy for Information Technology — Scotch Plains, NJ

96. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School — Hadley, MA

The Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford was the top school in the Constitution State, ranking No. 109 nationally. Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore took Maryland's top spot, finishing 125th in the national rankings.

U.S. News also said Massachusetts leads the nation with 43% of its schools in the top quarter of the rankings, followed by Connecticut with 41% and New Jersey with 40%.

High Technology High School was also ranked No. 1 nationally among STEM schools.

You can click here to see the 2025 U.S. News Public High School Rankings.

