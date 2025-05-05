Bergen County HS Mourns Sudden Loss Of Teacher, Coach Known For Approachability, Kindness

Born to Donald and Barbara Odierno, Steve was raised in Rockland County alongside his sisters Janine and Lisa, according to his obituary on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Regional High School in 1993, where he earned the General Excellence Medal, and went on to graduate summa cum laude from Boston College, later earning a Master’s from Fordham University.

Steve returned to SJR in 2019, recently serving as the school's director of marketing, also serving as an entrepreneurship teacher and assistant track and field coach.

SJR penned a heartfelt tribute following Steve's death.

"Steve was a wonderful listener; he quickly became a helpful ear for any Green Knight looking to talk after class, during lunch or up at the track. Students (and staff) from all walks of campus life gravitated toward ‘Mr. Odierno’ to share ideas, seek insights, vent frustrations or simply catch up.

"Sporting his trademark jacket and tie (Double Windsor), he remained approachable thanks to a willingness to meet students on their terms, to listen and to serve.

"In that sense, he lived humbly as the Vir Fidelis, emulating our patron St. Joseph and mirroring the example of the Xaverian Brothers, who meant so much to his own experience as a Green Knight."

He is survived by his wife, Mariann, and their children, Steven and Katherine. “Mariann and his two children were the center of Steve’s life and his love for them touched everything he did,” his obituary reads. His Facebook page shows he'd been living in Stony Point, NY.

A GoFundMe launched by Jennifer Moroz to support the family has raised over $91,000. “Steve was a person who unselfishly gave himself to anyone who needed him,” the campaign reads. “Always willing to do whatever possible for his family and loved ones.”

Click here to donate to Steve Odierno's family and here for his complete obituary from the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.