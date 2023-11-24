Bergen County High School Footballer Stabbed Dead, Brother Wounded In NYC

Rocco Roddone was rushed to Bellevue Hospital following the incident outside Live Ax, an ax-throwing bar and lounge in SoHo at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 23. He was later pronounced dead.

His 19-year-old brother was reported in stable condition at Bellevue with stab wounds to his torso.

The NYPD has charged a 19-year-old identified as Gianluca Bordone with manslaughter and assault.

Not much was known about him or what led to the incident at the corner of Lafayette and White streets. Police didn't specify the type of weapon used.

St. Joseph's Regional High School offered grief counseling and support services to students and staff.

Plans are to begin the school day Monday with an assembly and prayer service, a letter from St. Joe's says.

"We hope that this gathering will provide an opportunity for our community to come together, lean on one another, and find comfort in shared memories of Rocco," it says.

Rocco, a Class of 2025 junior, was an offensive lineman on the St. Joe's football team.

Junior defensive lineman Vin Ferrara said he considered Rodden "more than a brother to me" and "family since Day One."Former Green Knight QB Luke Henrich said Rodden's personality could light up a room and "bring the energy" everywhere he went."You were one of a kind, and there will always only be one 'Cug'. See you on the other side kid. Love you forever Rocco❤️ #RIP #Cug”

