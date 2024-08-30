Bergen County Family Critical In South Carolina Road Trip Crash

A GoFundMe launched for Vivek Talwar, his wife, Kiran Bhat Talwar, and their four children, of Cresskill, says they were on a road trip when they were involved in a crash on Friday morning, Aug. 23, outside Charleston, SC.

Vivek, Kiran, and one child remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while three of their children were released from the hospital but required assistive devices to move, reads the campaign launched by Tuisha Desai.

A post from Colleton County Fire-Rescue says only that a family from New Jersey was injured in the crash, but does not identify them by name. None of the six family members were wearing seatbelts. A spokesperson from the CCFR declined to identify the victims when Daily Voice inquired.

According to CCFR, the family's southbound Toyota Sienna minivan left Interstate 95 and drove behind a guard rail before plummeting over an embankment. The minivan crashed head-on to Bells Highway below the interstate before overturning.

A female child and an adult male suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and an adult female suffered serious injuries, the department said. The three other male children received multiple non-life threatening injuries.

"The discharged children are currently in a ground floor AirBnB that can accommodate 4 and are being cared for by their elderly grandparents that flew in to help," the GoFundMe campaign says. "They have no help down in Charleston as they were driving through and may have to stay in the area for weeks or find a way to get 3 medically transported back to NJ.

"Most of the items they were traveling with were destroyed in the crash and the family has no transportation to even get between hospitals, grocery and the Airbnb aside from rideshare.

"They will need a lot of help over the coming weeks to get back on their feet while they are in Charleston and then get back to NJ. Despite it all, Kiran and here family are remaining strong."

Click here to donate to the Talwar family and here for more from CCFR.

