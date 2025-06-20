Bergen County Enters Hazardous Heat Outlook With Temps Near 105°

AccuWeather says a "bubble of heat" is expected to drift across the U.S. through the end of this week into next, bringing some of the highest temps of the year.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect from Monday morning through Wednesday evening in seven counties, where heat index values could soar to 106 degrees:

Mercer

Middlesex

Somerset

Morris

Hunterdon

Sussex

Warren

“Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events,” the NWS Mount Holly office said in a Friday morning alert issued at 2:12 a.m.

Hazardous Weather Outlook Elsewhere In NJ

A broader Hazardous Weather Outlook is in place for parts of northeast New Jersey, including

Union

Bergen

Passaic

Hudson

Essex

The alert warns of heat index values from 100 to 105 degrees from Sunday through Tuesday, though not yet high enough for a formal watch.

Thousands of New Jersey residents remained without electricity Friday following powerful storms that swept through the state on Thursday.

Middlesex County

East Brunswick: 484 customers without power

Jamesburg: 733 customers out

Monroe: 1,400 affected

Old Bridge: 885 outages

Monmouth County

Aberdeen: 1,300 customers without service

Colts Neck: 770 outages

Freehold: 503 customers affected

Hazlet: 844 without power

Holmdel: 307 outages

Keansburg: 309 customers impacted

Manalapan: 1,541 outages

Marlboro: 6,500 without power — among the hardest hit

Matawan: 2,900 customers in the dark

Middletown: 1,200 affected

Utility crews were continuing restoration work throughout the day Friday, with many towns still waiting for full power restoration as dangerously high temperatures approach.

What To Do Before The Heat Hits

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS advised.

“Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

