Bergen County DWI Driver Crashed Into Telephone Pole: Denville Police

On Sunday, June 29, officers responded to a crash at 42 E. Main St. after a vehicle struck the pole, Denville police said.

The driver, Steven Escobar, was not injured and declined additional treatment. Officers determined Escobar was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to content to take samples of breath, careless driving and reckless driving, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.