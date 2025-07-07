Overcast 77°

Bergen County DWI Driver Crashed Into Telephone Pole: Denville Police

A 30-year-old Bergenfield man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a telephone pole in Denville, authorities recently announced.

Denville Township Police

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Sam Barron

On Sunday, June 29, officers responded to a crash at 42 E. Main St. after a vehicle struck the pole, Denville police said.

The driver, Steven Escobar, was not injured and declined additional treatment. Officers determined Escobar was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to content to take samples of breath, careless driving and reckless driving, police said.

