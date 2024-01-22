Bergen County Driver's Fake License Plates To Evade Tolls Didn't Get Him Far: Police

But too bad for him, it's not exactly legal.

On Friday, Jan. 19, Washington Township police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 for displaying fictitious license plates, officers said on Facebook.

During the traffic stop, police spotted more fake places in the vehicle, officers said. An investigation revealed the driver, who was not identified by police, was using the plates to evade tolls, officers said.

The man was charged with receiving stolen property and released pending a court appearance, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.