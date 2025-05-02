Bergen County Dad Jossy Thomas Dies, 44: 'The Guy That Was Supposed To Win'

Thomas was Head of Trading at QTrade Capital Partners, where his sharp mind and strategic vision earned him respect and admiration," his obituary reads. He previously worked at UBS Investment Bank. Thomas earned his MBA from NYU Stern and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stony Brook University, the obituary says.

Born in Queens and raised in Hicksville, NY, Thomas is survived by his wife Ushma and their three sons, Dean, Ryan, and Sean. He also leaves behind a large and loving extended family, the obituary says.

Tributes poured in as news of Thomas' passing spread.

"Jossy was a source of reliable positivity in my life that I often sorely needed," childhood friend Rajiv Khandpur said. Jossy encouraged me when I felt challenged and cheered me up when I was down. He always pushed me to be better in my professional and personal life.

"Jossy had one of the most generous spirits I had the good fortune to know. I’ll forever be grateful for that generosity, the good times we shared, and the lessons I learned from him. I hope to honor him by pushing myself to be better as he always pushed himself and encouraged those he loved."

"Jossy was the guy that was supposed to win, the guy you rooted for to win," Isaiah EsokuL said on Facebook. "As sad as it is to hear of his passing, what's even more sad is the people that never got to know him. I am not one of those people. I'm one of the lucky ones."

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, with Words of Remembrance to follow. A funeral mass is set for Monday, May 5, at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Wyckoff, followed by burial in Farmingdale, New York.

Donations in Thomas' name can be made to Brain Tumor Research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Click here to read Jossy Thomas' complete obituary on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website.

