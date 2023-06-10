Bergen County Dad Drowns, Girl Rescued Off Jersey Shore

Police responding to reports of two swimmers in distress at Sylvania Avenue beach found the girl around 8:30 a.m., Avon-by-the-Sea Police Capt. Tony Pecelli said.

According to NBC4, the 15-year-old was struggling in the waves, and her dad went in to help. He too, however, began to struggle, and what ensued was a massive rescue response near a jetty sticking into the water.

While the teen was found by responders within about ten minutes, and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, a search for her father continued for nearly 90 minutes. The search included rescue swimmers, divers, jet skis, boats, and a drone searched the area for the missing swimmer, water rescue team ANSWER said.

With help from a US Coast Guard helicopter, the man's body was located around 10 a.m. in the water approximately 50 feet from the shore, responders said.

Rescuers performed life-saving efforts before the man was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The ANSWER response included rescue swimmers, divers, boats, jet skis, EMS, police, and drone operators from Neptune Township, Neptune City, Avon, and Bradley Beach.

The response also included mutual aid partners from surrounding towns including the SMART Team, lifeguards from Belmar and Sea Girt, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, New Jersey State Police, and the US Coast Guard.

